Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Recruiting Congress to Join Twitch

TMZ.com Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Apologies to Mr. Smith but screw going to Washington ... AOC's going to Twitch to get s**t done for America, and she's now recruiting her colleagues to do the same. We got Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez out on Capitol Hill and she told us she's…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls For Fresh $1,200 Stimulus Checks

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls For Fresh $1,200 Stimulus Checks 00:32

 Mario Tama/Getty Images Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday doubled down on her call for a fresh wave of $1,200 direct payments to Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing unemployment. "If people don't get UI assistance, and if they don't get a stimulus check, then relief isn't going to be...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez U.S. Representative from New York's 14th congressional district

Watch AOC play Among Us on Twitch tonight

 After making a huge splash in her Twitch debut last month, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) plans to join the streaming platform again tonight to play Among..
The Verge
AOC Wants To Create Blacklist [Video]

AOC Wants To Create Blacklist

In 2019, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez complained that she and leftist allies were being placed on a blacklist by Democratic Party regulars. Now, according to the Washington Examiner, she wants to be the one making the list. Earlier this week AOC asked if anyone was keeping a list of Trump "sycophants" for future use. Ocasio-Cortez has apparently changed her position on lists since she is not the target.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Capitol Hill Capitol Hill United States historic place

Congress could pass coronavirus stimulus deal before Christmas

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are closing in on the framework for a coronavirus stimulus deal, after months of..
CBS News

Bipartisan $908 billion stimulus plan gains momentum on Capitol Hill

 Congress has been gridlocked over more coronavirus relief since May. But suddenly, leaders are talking and expressing new optimism they can cut a deal fast...
CBS News

Cory Booker Reviews Rosario Dawson in 'Mandalorian,' Pulling for 'Star Trek' Role

 Noted Trekkie Sen. Cory Booker's praising a 'Star Wars' franchise, but cut him some slack -- his GF, Rosario Dawson, was in "The Mandalorian" ... and he still..
TMZ.com

Congress faces government shutdown deadline

 Time is running out for Congress to pass a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. Lawmakers have until December 11th, but are now reportedly considering a..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

All 4 Members of ‘The Squad’ Win Reelection [Video]

All 4 Members of ‘The Squad’ Win Reelection

All 4 Members of ‘The Squad’ Win Reelection. All four Democratic congresswomen belonging to “the Squad” have been successfully reelected to the House of Representatives. They are..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published
North Carolina Republican Madison Cawthorn to become youngest member of Congress [Video]

North Carolina Republican Madison Cawthorn to become youngest member of Congress

Once he is sworn into office, Cawthorn will become the youngest member in Congress, a title currently held by Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:59Published
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Leads Race [Video]

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Leads Race

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is headed for a second term with 91% of the vote reported in the 14th District.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Congress supports farmers' call for 'Bharat Bandh' on Dec 8

 With protesting farmer unions calling for a 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 even as several rounds of their talks with the Centre remain inconclusive, the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesHinduDNAIndian Express

‘Americans need help and they need it now’: Biden urges congress, Trump to pass COVID-19 relief

 Biden’s words come as Democrats and Republicans sit at a stalemate over coronavirus relief.
Upworthy

NCP chief, Maharashtra deputy CM meet Sanjay Raut to enquire about his health

 Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar along with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Minister Dhananjay Munde met Sanjay Raut at his residence...
Mid-Day