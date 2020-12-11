Global  
 

Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Crowned ‘TIME’ Person Of The Year

OK! Magazine Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
It’s not unusual for a President to be named TIME magazine’s Person of the Year as almost every president has been awarded the title since the 1930s, but just as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ election win was historic, so too is their TIME title.  On Thursday, December 10, TIME announced that President-Elect was the Read More
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Biden, Harris named Time's 'Person of the Year'

Biden, Harris named Time's 'Person of the Year' 01:13

 {NFA} U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were jointly named Time magazine's 2020 "Person of the Year" on Thursday. They were chosen from a list of finalists that included the man Biden vanquished at the polls - President Donald Trump. Eve Johnson reports.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were collectively chosen as Time Magazine's Person of the Year for 2020.

Time Person of the Year 2020: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Time magazine has named President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as their Person of the Year for 2020.Edward Felsenthal, Time's editor in...
 Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the president-elect and vice president-elect, were named Time magazine's Person of the Year.  
Belfast council votes to formally invite Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the city Belfast councillors will formally invite US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to the city.
