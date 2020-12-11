Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Crowned ‘TIME’ Person Of The Year
Friday, 11 December 2020 () It’s not unusual for a President to be named TIME magazine’s Person of the Year as almost every president has been awarded the title since the 1930s, but just as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ election win was historic, so too is their TIME title. On Thursday, December 10, TIME announced that President-Elect was the Read More
{NFA} U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were jointly named Time magazine's 2020 "Person of the Year" on Thursday. They were chosen from a list of finalists that included the man Biden vanquished at the polls - President Donald Trump. Eve Johnson reports.