Kim Kardashian Is ‘Exhausted’ From Keeping Her Ailing Marriage With Kanye West Intact

OK! Magazine Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Kim Kardashian is reportedly “exhausted” from keeping her marriage with Kanye West intact, according to a new report. The couple, who tied the knot back in 2014, have faced many ups and downs in their relationship in the past couple of months, and despite their reconciliation after the rapper’s many public outbursts over the summer, Read More
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Kim Exhausted In Marriage To Kanye

Kim Exhausted In Marriage To Kanye 00:29

 In August, Kim and Kayne took a "make it or break it" vacation together. Elle Magazine reports that Kim is exhausted in her marriage to Kayne. Sources tell Entertainment Tonight "Kim is exhausted from continually trying but keeps their vows in mind when making any pertinent decisions." Kayne, for his...

