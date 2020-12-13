Proud Boys Violently Clash With Black Lives Matter Protesters
A Pro-Trump rally in Washington D.C. turned violent Saturday night as members of Proud Boys and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed ... and it was ugly. Proud Boys protesters viciously attacked a couple ... beating on them as they tried to…
Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States
Community support, Black Lives Matter movement have helped local Black-owned businessesBetween February and April, 41% of Black-owned businesses shuttered compared to their white-owned counterparts. But there are signs of a revival.
Black Lives Matter: Driver charged after crashing into New York protestSix were injured when the car ploughed into a crowd of 50 protesters on Friday in New York City.
BLM co-founder demands justice in Nigeria
Four charged with criminal damage following toppling of Bristol’s Colston statue
Proud Boys Far-right and neo-fascist male-only organization
Right wing and anti-Trump protesters clash in D.C.
Violence erupts after Saturday's pro-Trump rally
'Proud Boys' sent threatening emails to Citrus County voters, sheriff's office says
Washington, D.C. Capital district of the United States of America
Chaotic scenes heighten as Trump supporters rally in WashingtonThousands of supporters of President Donald Trump returned to Washington today for rallies to back his desperate efforts to subvert the election that he lost to..
Trump Supporters Rally To Overturn 2020 Election
