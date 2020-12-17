Princess Diana Fans Shade Prince Charles, Camilla's Christmas Card

PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 3 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Charles expecting to wait for Covid-19 vaccine 00:58 The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit the GloucestershireVaccination Centre at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. The prince told staffadministering the Covid-19 vaccination that he is “way down the list” for aninjection. Charles made the comments as he visited a vaccination centre at...