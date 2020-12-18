Paparazzos Sued By Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Bow Down & Agree Not To Take Further Snaps
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Peace at last? Meghan Markle has reached a settlement with the U.K. arm of paparazzi picture agency Splash News, who have agreed not to take pictures of her and her family — husband Prince Harry and son Archie. The settlement is a victory for Meghan, who brought forth a suit against both U.K. and U.S. Read More
Peace at last? Meghan Markle has reached a settlement with the U.K. arm of paparazzi picture agency Splash News, who have agreed not to take pictures of her and her family — husband Prince Harry and son Archie. The settlement is a victory for Meghan, who brought forth a suit against both U.K. and U.S. Read More
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources