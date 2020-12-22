Global  
 

Malik Beasley Pleads Guilty To Threats Of Violence As He Poses With Larsa Pippen In New Xmas Photo

OK! Magazine Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
There’s even more controversy! In the midst of all the Malik Beasley, Larsa Pippen and Montana Yao drama, Beasley pleaded guilty to threats of violence from an incident in September.  Beasley was charged last month with felony threats of violence as well as fifth-degree drug possession after he allegedly pointed an assault rifle at a Read More
