Cops Called to George Michael's Home After Ex-Lover Broke into the House
Thursday, 24 December 2020 (
1 hour ago) Police were called to *George Michael*'s house in London after former lover Fadi Fawaz reportedly smashed the window and forced himself into the property.
George Michael's ex-boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, was caught breaking into the late singer's London home this week after smashing a window to gain admittance, but wasn't arrested.
