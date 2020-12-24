Global  
 

Cops Called to George Michael's Home After Ex-Lover Broke into the House

AceShowbiz Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Police were called to *George Michael*'s house in London after former lover Fadi Fawaz reportedly smashed the window and forced himself into the property.
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
 George Michael's ex-boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, was caught breaking into the late singer's London home this week after smashing a window to gain admittance, but wasn't arrested.

