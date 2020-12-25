Global  
 

Iggy Azalea Calls Out Playboi Carti For Not Spending Christmas With His Son

TMZ.com Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Iggy Azalea isn't in the Xmas spirit, mainly because the father of her child bailed on their Christmas plans ... and he spent it with his alleged mistress instead. Iggy called out Playboi Carti, whom she said had made a plan to spend the holiday…
