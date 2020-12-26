Global  
 

Univ. of Utah Football Star Ty Jordan Dead in Accidental Shooting Incident

TMZ.com Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
A Utah football star is dead after accidentally shooting himself. Ty Jordan, a freshman running back at the University of Utah, died early Saturday ... reportedly the result of an accidental shooting. Cops responded to a call from someone who…
