Univ. of Utah Football Star Ty Jordan Dead in Accidental Shooting Incident

Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images Antivirus will be taking a break over the holidays. We’ll be back on January 9th. When..

Henderson Police release new video, audio from Nov. shooting incident that left 4 dead



The Henderson Police Department has released new 911 calls, radio traffic and body camera video from an early Nov. shooting that left four people dead but the method of the release is raising questions.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 04:08 Published 3 weeks ago

Police Officer Shooting Teenager Armed with Knife and Fake Gun (Weber County Attorney's Office, Ogden Utah), Real Press)



OGDEN, Utah — Footage released by the Weber County Attorney’s Office in Utah gives new insight into a police officer-involved shooting of a teenager.The incident took place in Ogden, Utah, on Oct... Credit: Zenger News Duration: 01:05 Published on November 27, 2020