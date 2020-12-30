Global  
 

‘Fresh Prince’ Star Janet Hubert Slams Lori Loughlin After Prison Release

TMZ.com Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The OG Aunt Viv is pissed ... this time she's taking aim at Lori Loughlin, claiming Hollywood's about to reward her -- after a super light prison sentence -- simply because Lori's white. "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Janet Hubert's been railing…
0
shares
 
News video: Lori Loughlin Is Out of Prison

Lori Loughlin Is Out of Prison 00:35

 TMZ reports that Lori Loughlin has been released from prison. Loughlin was released from Dublin Federal Correctional Institute early Monday morning. She spent nearly two months in the facility. She was two days shy of the length of her original sentence when she was released. Loughlin took a plea in...

ShowBiz Minute: Loughlin, Manzanero, 'Wonder Woman'

 Lori Loughlin released after prison term in college scam; Mexican singer, composer Armando Manzanero dies at 85; "Wonder Woman 1984" debuts with pandemic-best..
Lori Loughlin is released from prison after serving 2-month sentence [Video]

Lori Loughlin is released from prison after serving 2-month sentence

According to 'People,' Loughlin was released from a prison in Dublin, California, on Monday morning.

Lori Loughlin Released From Prison [Video]

Lori Loughlin Released From Prison

Lori Loughlin is out of prison. The actress was released from federal prison after serving a two-month sentence for her role in a college admissions scam. Loughlin pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in May. She admitted to paying the scheme's mastermind $500,000 to get her daughters into the USC under false pretenses. Loughlin began serving her sentence on October 30 at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California.

Lori Loughlin Released From Federal Prison After 2 Month Sentence | THR News [Video]

Lori Loughlin Released From Federal Prison After 2 Month Sentence | THR News

Actress Lori Loughlin was released from federal prison after serving time for her part in the 2019 college admissions scandal.

Lori Loughlin released from prison [Video]

Lori Loughlin released from prison

“Full House” actress Lori Loughlin was released from prison Monday after serving a two-month sentence for her role in a vast college admissions fraud scheme. This report produced by Emma Jehle.

Lori Loughlin released from prison after two months

Lori Loughlin released from prison after two months

Lori Loughlin released from prison after two months

'Fresh Prince' star Janet Hubert rips Lori Loughlin's prison release: 'To be white, blond and privileged!'

 "Fresh Prince of Bel Air" star Janet Hubert slammed Lori Loughlin's light prison sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal following the actress'...
Faith Is Helping Lori Loughlin Through Her College Admissions Scandal Jail Sentence

 While Lori Loughlin is almost finished with her jail sentence, her faith has been getting her through this tough time in her life. A source spilled to Us Weekly...
Bella Giannulli twins with imprisoned mom Lori Loughlin in throwback 'Full House' pic: 'Copied her'

 Lori Loughlin's daughter subtly praised the actress with a lookalike selfie resembling the actress during her "Full House" acting days.
