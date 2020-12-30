‘Fresh Prince’ Star Janet Hubert Slams Lori Loughlin After Prison Release
The OG Aunt Viv is pissed ... this time she's taking aim at Lori Loughlin, claiming Hollywood's about to reward her -- after a super light prison sentence -- simply because Lori's white. "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Janet Hubert's been railing…
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lori Loughlin American actress
ShowBiz Minute: Loughlin, Manzanero, 'Wonder Woman'Lori Loughlin released after prison term in college scam; Mexican singer, composer Armando Manzanero dies at 85; "Wonder Woman 1984" debuts with pandemic-best..
USATODAY.com
Lori Loughlin is released from prison after serving 2-month sentence
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
Lori Loughlin Released From Prison
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Janet Hubert American film and television actress
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources