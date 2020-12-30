‘Fresh Prince’ Star Janet Hubert Slams Lori Loughlin After Prison Release

Lori Loughlin Released From Prison



Lori Loughlin is out of prison. The actress was released from federal prison after serving a two-month sentence for her role in a college admissions scam. Loughlin pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in May. She admitted to paying the scheme's mastermind $500,000 to get her daughters into the USC under false pretenses. Loughlin began serving her sentence on October 30 at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970