The wife of notorious drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was arrested on Monday on international trafficking charges, federal prosecutors said.Full Article
El Chapo’s Wife Emma Coronel Aispuro Arrested On International Drug Trafficking Charges
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Wife of drug kingpin El Chapo arrested on U.S. drug charges
CBC.ca
The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, whom U.S. law enforcement officials accuse of helping plot her..
You might like
More coverage
El Chapo's wife arrested on drug trafficking charges
Sky News
The wife of the Mexican drug kingpin known as El Chapo has been arrested at a US airport on international drug trafficking..