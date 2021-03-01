Just months after Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, welcomed son Eduardo 'Edu' Pao Lucas, the couple are parents — again! — to a sixth child together, according to a source.Full Article
Another Baby? Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Secretly Welcome Their Sixth Child
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcome their sixth child together
Hilaria Baldwin welcomed her sixth child with Alec Baldwin.
FOXNews.com
Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Sixth Child, Months After She Gave Birth to Son Eduardo!
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have made a huge and surprising announcement…they have welcomed their sixth child in secret! The news..
Just Jared