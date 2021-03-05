Adele and her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, have officially divorced two years after they announced their split. The pair sent a judgement packet last month which was signed.Full Article
Adele And Simon Konecki Are Officially Divorced Two Years After Their Split
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Adele and Simon Konecki's divorce finalised two years after split
Bang Media International Limited
Adele is officially divorced from ex-husband Simon Konecki, two years after they split, and the pair will share custody of their..
Adele and Simon Konecki 'reach divorce settlement'
Bang Media International Limited