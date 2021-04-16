Sylvester Stallone Did Not Join Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club, According To Spokesperson

Sylvester Stallone Did Not Join Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club, According To Spokesperson

OK! Magazine

Published

Sylvester Stallone's spokesperson has denied that the 74-year-old joined former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club after he attended a fundraiser dinner.

Full Article