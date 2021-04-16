Sylvester Stallone's spokesperson has denied that the 74-year-old joined former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club after he attended a fundraiser dinner.Full Article
Sylvester Stallone Did Not Join Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club, According To Spokesperson
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
No, Sylvester Stallone Is Not a Member of Mar-a-Lago
The Wrap
Last week, social media raised eyebrows — and threw a lot of shade — when actor Sylvester Stallone reportedly joined Donald..
You might like
More coverage
Sylvester Stallone joins Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club
Sylvester Stallone is one of the newest members of Donald Trump’s private club, Mar-a-Lago, area insiders say.
FOXNews.com