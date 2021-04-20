Morphe and James Charles have cut ties and will 'wind down' their James Charles x Morphe products amid sexual misconduct allegations against the beauty guru.Full Article
Morphe And James Charles Cut Ties Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
