Anne Douglas, who was the widow of Kirk Douglas and the stepmother of Michael Douglas, has died aged 102, a year after her husband. Her cause of death was not released.Full Article
Anne Douglas Who Was Kirk Douglas' Widow Dead At 102
Anne Douglas, widow of the late Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas and stepmother to actor Michael Douglas, died Thursday at her home in..