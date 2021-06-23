'West Side Story' star Rachel Zegler has been cast to play Snow White in the upcoming remake of the classic Disney film which will be directed by Marc Webb.Full Article
'West Side Story' Star Rachel Zegler Cast As 'Snow White' In Disney Remake
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
'West Side Story' Star Rachel Zegler to Play Snow White in Disney’s Live-Action Movie | THR News
The Hollywood Reporter
Marc Webb will direct the feature, which is described as a new take on the classic.
-
Disney finds its Snow White for live-action adaptation of classic fairytale
Belfast Telegraph
-
Rachel Zegler's Disney Princess Wish Comes True as Snow White in Disney's Live-Action Movie
E! Online
-
'West Side Story' star Rachel Zegler to play lead role in Disney's 'Snow White' remake
DNA
-
Rachel Zegler to play Snow White in Disney live-action film
Upworthy
More coverage
West Side Story Movie (2021)
Teaser Trailer
West Side Story Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by..
-
Heigh-Ho, Heigh-Ho, It’s Off to the Live-Action Snow White Rachel Zegler Goes
Upworthy
-
Rachel Zegler To Star In Live Action 'Snow White': 'Dream Come True'
Just Jared Jr
-
West Side Story's Rachel Zegler to Play Snow White in Live Action Movie!
Just Jared
-
Snow White’: ‘West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler To Play Title Role In Disney’s Live-Action Adaptation Of Animated Classic
Upworthy