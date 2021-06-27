Jennifer Lopez was photographed all smiles on a date night at Avra Beverly Hills Estiatorio with Ben Affleck during the weekend after the pair reconnected this year.Full Article
Jennifer Lopez All Smiles On Date Night With Ben Affleck
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Were Photographed Having Sweet Moment On L.A. Date Night
Upworthy
2021 is the summer of love for Bennifer.
-
Jennifer Lopez is All Smiles While on Date With Ben Affleck
Upworthy
-
Jennifer Lopez Looks Happier Than Ever With Ben Affleck on Date Night
E! Online
-
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck erupt in laughter during romantic date night in Los Angeles: photos
Upworthy
-
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Couple Up for Romantic Dinner Date in Beverly Hills (Photos)
Just Jared
More coverage
Ben Affleck Is All Smiles While Leaving Jennifer Lopez's L.A. Home
ETCanada
Ben Affleck was all smiles as he departed Jennifer Lopez's Los Angeles home after reportedly staying the night. Plus, more..
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's affectionate night out
Bang Media International Limited
Ben Affleck und Jennifer Lopez: Romantisches Dinner-Date
Bang Media International Limited