Pro golfer Gene Siller was reportedly killed after he witnessed a crime, police say. The 46-year-old and two other men were found at a Georgia country club on SaturdayFull Article
Golf Pro Gene Siller Killed After Witnessing 'An Active Crime Taking Place,' Police Say
OK! Magazine0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Geogia golf pro 'happened upon a crime scene in progress' when he was shot in the head, police say
FOXNews.com
Georgia golf professional Gene Siller was shot in the head and killed on Saturday afternoon when he went to check out why a white..
-
Georgia golf pro 'happened upon a crime scene in progress' when he was shot in the head, police say
Upworthy
-
Golf Pro Likely Shot Dead At 10th Hole Because He ‘Witnessed An Active Crime Taking Place,’ Police Say
Daily Caller
-
Police: Gene Siller Killed After Witnessing Crime
Newsmax
-
Golf pro likely shot dead for witnessing an 'active crime,' cops say
Upworthy