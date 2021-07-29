Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Her 25-Year-Old Child Is Transgender
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Jamie Lee Curtis Shares That Her Child is Transgender: We ‘Watched in Wonder and Pride as Our Son Became Our Daughter’
Mediaite
Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed that her child is transgender, sharing that she and her husband Christopher Guest "watched in wonder..
More coverage
San Diego Comic-Con at Home 2021: Here Are All the Must-Stream TV Series and Movie Panels
San Diego Comic-Con 2021, the second Comic-Con@Home edition of the beloved pop culture event, kicks off its three-day run..
The Wrap
Outfest Los Angeles Includes Films With 'Drag Race' Winners BeBe Zahara Benet and Bianca Del Rio
Outfest Los Angeles features two films with "RuPaul's Drag Race" winners BeBe Zahara Benet and Bianca del Rio in its lineup for its..
The Wrap