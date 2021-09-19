An unidentified body has been found in Wyoming as authorities search for missing influencer Gabby Petito after she did not return from a roadtrip with boyfriend Brian Laundrie.Full Article
Unidentified Body Reportedly Found In Search For Missing Gabby Petito
OK! Magazine0 shares 3 views
Related news coverage
Officials provide update on Gabby Petito case | Sunday, September 19, 2021
ABC Action News
Officials provide an update on the Gabby Petito case from the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Grand Teton National..
Advertisement
More coverage
Body 'consistent with description' of Gabby Petito found in Bridger-Teton National Forest
Upworthy
An unidentified body was found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, near where authorities have been search for Gabby..
-
Body found in Yellowstone National Park amid search for Gabby Petito
New Zealand Herald
-
Investigators Find Body in Wyoming Where Gabby Petito Search Ongoing
Newsmax
-
Body found where Gabby Petito search is underway in Wyoming, no confirmation of identity
FOXNews.com
-
Gabby Petito case: Body found in Teton during search for missing woman, coroner says
PIX 11