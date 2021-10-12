Wendy Williams Not Returning To Talk Show's Season 13 Premiere As Health Crisis Continues To Sideline TV Icon
Published
The season 13 premiere will include guest panelists as the host continues to deal with her ongoing health issues.Full Article
Published
The season 13 premiere will include guest panelists as the host continues to deal with her ongoing health issues.Full Article
The upcoming season of The Wendy Williams Show has been postponed to next month due to the TV personality’s positive COVID test