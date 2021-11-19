Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted holding hands while out and about, more than a month after they sparked romance rumors after her 'SNL' appearance.Full Article
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Spotted Holding Hands While Out And About In Palm Springs
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Pete Davidson Celebrates His Birthday with Kim Kardashian at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs Home
People
A source tells PEOPLE that the pair "are still dating and enjoying it"
-
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson CONFIRM their relationship as they hold hands
Upworthy
-
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Hold Hands In 1st PDA Photo Amid Romance
Upworthy
-
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Photographed Holding Hands, Basically Confirming They're Dating!
Just Jared
-
Pete Davidson Chilling With The Kardashians On His Birthday Is Peak Boyfriend
Huffington Post
Advertisement
More coverage
Rumored Couple Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Celebrate His Birthday With Kris Jenner & Flavor Flav In Palm Springs
The comedian spent his special day with the fashion mogul, her mother and another famous reality television star.
OK! Magazine