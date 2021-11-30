Adele Confirms 'Weekends With Adele' Vegas Residency At Caesars Palace Colosseum
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Adele announces 2022 Las Vegas residency: Ticketmaster verified fan info, dates and more
PinkNews
Adele has announced details of a Las Vegas residency for 2022 – and tickets go on sale soon. The singer will debut the show at..
Advertisement
More coverage
Adele Announces Las Vegas Residency - Dates & Ticket Information!
It’s official: Adele has announced a Las Vegas residency! The 33-year-old superstar is set to perform for a few months in an..
Just Jared