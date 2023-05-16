Kate Middleton had people talking after making a surprise appearance at the finale of the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday, May 13.Full Article
Kate Middleton Trolled for Appearing to Copy Meghan Markle's Look for Eurovision 2023
OK! Magazine0 shares 3 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Fans say Kate Middleton "copied" Meghan Markle's iconic look
Royal fashion fans took to social media at the weekend to highlight the similarities between a blue one-shouldered gown debuted by..
Upworthy