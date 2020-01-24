Global  

Apple Watch rewards, iCloud encryption, and WhatsApp hacks on the AppleInsider Podcast

AppleInsider Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Victor and William discuss the new Apple Watch rewards program in selected gyms, what's really going on with WhatsApp and iCloud encryption, and how iPhone demand in India has grown so much that a third factory is opening.
News video: Apple dropped plan for encrypting backups after FBI complained - sources

Apple dropped plan for encrypting backups after FBI complained - sources 01:29

 Apple dropped plans to let iPhone users fully encrypt backups of their devices in the company's iCloud service after the FBI complained that the move would harm investigations, six sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Yahaira Jacquez has more.

