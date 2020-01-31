Global  

Dating apps under investigation for allowing minors to sign up

Friday, 31 January 2020
The U.S. House Oversight and Reform subcommittee is investigating a number of popular dating apps, including Tinder and Bumble, on claims that they allow minors to sign up for the services, and are potentially matched with sex offenders.
News video: Dating Apps Face Investigation Over Underage Use, Sex Offenders

Dating Apps Face Investigation Over Underage Use, Sex Offenders 00:16

 Popular dating apps like Tinder and Bumble are being investigated by a U.S. House subcommittee for allegedly allowing minors and sex offenders to use the services.

Tinder and Bumble under investigation over underage use, sex offenders, and data handling

Yesterday, the US House Oversight and Reform subcommittee announced an investigation into popular dating apps including Tinder, Grindr, and Bumble for allegedly...
The Next Web

Dating apps face US inquiry over underage use, sex offenders

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A House subcommittee is investigating popular dating services such as Tinder and Bumble for allegedly allowing minors and sex offenders to...
Seattle Times


