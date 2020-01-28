Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Airo Antivirus review: A promising start for a Mac-focused antivirus

Airo Antivirus review: A promising start for a Mac-focused antivirus

Macworld Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
There are a number of options for antivirus on the Mac, but few are exclusively focused on macOS. That’s what inspired AiroAV to release its first antivirus solution for the Mac desktop in early 2019. With offices in San Diego and Tel Aviv, Airo aims to be the primary choice for Mac users looking to deal with and prevent Mac-specific malware.

So far Airo is doing very well, though the only testing house to look at Airo is AV-Test. In December 2019, AV-Test gave Airo a 100 percent rating based on its detection of widespread and prevalent malware test, which had 145 samples.

To read this article in full, please click here
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Apple’s latest Mac mini is up to $150 off at B&H, including high-end models

B&H Photo is currently offering up to *$150 off* Apple’s latest Mac mini in various configurations. Amazon is matching some of the lower-end models. One of the...
9to5Toys

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rapmno

mnopqrstu Airo Antivirus review: A promising start for a Mac-focused antivirus https://t.co/AWBgWlYUBQ 55 minutes ago

gentlefusion

Gentle Fusion Airo Antivirus review: A promising start for a Mac-focused antivirus: There are a number of options for antivirus o… https://t.co/3cKpI3hyuz 2 hours ago

Tech1UAE

Tech1UAE Airo Antivirus review: A promising start for a Mac-focused antivirus https://t.co/nfk2IQ3Jqo https://t.co/mrwQXOvsQw 2 hours ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Airo Antivirus review: A promising start for a Mac-focused antivirus https://t.co/WHHvqzkr1c https://t.co/D72QPbZq5I 2 hours ago

gixtools

GIXtools Airo Antivirus review: A promising start for a Mac-focused antivirus https://t.co/iu9D0aComo 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.