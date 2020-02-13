Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Apple Music 'Replay 2020' Playlist Now Available, Will Update With Your Most Streamed Music Every Week

Apple Music 'Replay 2020' Playlist Now Available, Will Update With Your Most Streamed Music Every Week

MacRumours.com Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Last November, Apple launched new "Replay" playlists within Apple Music, letting its subscribers discover which songs they listened the most to every year they've been using ‌Apple Music‌. At the time of the announcement, the company said that users would be able to track their listening habits throughout 2020, and now it has made the "Replay 2020" playlist available to add to your ‌Apple Music‌ library (via Federico Viticci on Twitter).
To do so, head to Apple Music on the web to get your Replays, then scroll all the way down on the page to find the yearly Replay playlists. "2020 Replay" should be the first one you see, and you can add it to your library by clicking "Add." Afterwards, the playlist will appear on ‌Apple Music‌ across your Apple devices, and as you listen to music throughout the year, new songs will rise up to the top of the playlists, and songs you don't listen to as much will descend. Up to 100 songs will eventually occupy "2020 Replay" by the year's end.

These Replay playlists are Apple's response to Spotify Wrapped, which provides Spotify users with interesting stats on who their most listened to artists, songs, genres, and more were throughout the year. ‌Apple Music‌ Replay is a bit more straightforward, listing your top 100 favorite songs of each year, but you can find more about your favorite albums and artists on ‌Apple Music‌ on the web. ‌Apple Music‌'s ability to showcase your top music from each specific year is also an advantage over Spotify Wrapped.

‌Apple Music‌‌ subscribers can access Apple Music Replay on the web and add the playlists to iOS or Mac devices. At one point, Replay was available directly from the ‌Apple Music‌ app on iOS (on the Browse tab), but this was only a temporary feature highlighting the end of 2019.
Tag: Apple Music

This article, "Apple Music 'Replay 2020' Playlist Now Available, Will Update With Your Most Streamed Music Every Week" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Billie Eilish: 'Bombed' Oscars Performance

Billie Eilish: 'Bombed' Oscars Performance 00:33

 Apple Music Billie Eilish performed a cover of "Yesterday" by The Beatles for the 2020 Oscars' "In Memoriam" segment. On Thursday, she revealed to Zane Lowe that she was sick during the ceremony. "I was sick for all of the Oscars, I bombed that performance," she told Apple Music's New Music Daily...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ne-Yo and his wife heading for divorce after three-year marriage [Video]Ne-Yo and his wife heading for divorce after three-year marriage

Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Renay, have officially split.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Nicola Roberts to release new music [Video]Nicola Roberts to release new music

Nicola Roberts is to release new music for the first time in seven years following her win on 'The Masked Singer'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple Music Replay has been updated to create a 2020 Replay playlist

Apple Music's Replay service generates a curated playlist based on your year of listening so far, and has just been updated to support 2020.
AppleInsider Also reported by •engadget

How to share an Apple Music playlist on your computer or mobile device

How to share an Apple Music playlist on your computer or mobile device· It's easy to share an Apple Music playlist with friends and family by using the "Share Playlist…" option. · You can choose to share a playlist with others...
Business Insider Also reported by •9to5MacengadgetAppleInsider

Tweets about this

iProModzZ

iProModzZ You can now add the auto-refreshing Replay 2020 playlist to your ‌Apple Music‌ library https://t.co/CHjGUUhgfK https://t.co/TeWxFVbOVE 18 minutes ago

kengao

kengao Apple Music Replay 2020 Playlist Now Available https://t.co/bvIaJ2F7ai 30 minutes ago

AppleWatchFeed

Apple Watch Feed Apple Music's Replay 2020 playlist tracks your favorites week-by-week https://t.co/2DWxtww8m4 https://t.co/Wc4WXcWQIj 32 minutes ago

roblef

Rob The Lef RT @lifewiretech: Get a (Very) Early Start on your Apple Music Replay 2020 Playlist: https://t.co/nHlVDyFnsa #LIfewireNews https://t.co/VPC… 34 minutes ago

RufusDeWayne

Two Thousand Hunty RT @PopCrave: A new Apple Music playlist lets you see your Top Songs of 2020 on a WEEKLY basis. More below on how to access the new playli… 37 minutes ago

EricRitter

Eric Ritter RT @viticci: As promised last year, @AppleMusic's Replay 2020 playlist is already available. Just log into https://t.co/ZM7c2lXrd6, scroll… 38 minutes ago

thadigitaldj

tha digital dj You can now add your Apple Music ‘Replay 2020’ playlist with most played songs of the year https://t.co/wRmwaIBXZt 50 minutes ago

appitizeus

app.itize.us Apple Music's Replay 2020 playlist tracks your favorites week-by-week https://t.co/i4w12dnABo 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.