Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > YouTube Music Readies Free Upload Feature, Google Play Music Migration Service Coming

YouTube Music Readies Free Upload Feature, Google Play Music Migration Service Coming

MacRumours.com Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
YouTube Music appears to be readying a feature that proved a big draw for Google Play Music fans – the ability to upload your own music collection to the cloud. Google has published a new support document explaining how music uploads will work in YouTube Music.
If you're on a computer you'll be able to add your personal music library either by dragging files to any surface on music.youtube.com, or by clicking on your profile picture and selecting "Upload music." The feature supports FLAC, M4A, MP3, OGG and WMA files. The support document notes that music uploads cannot be completed in the YouTube Music mobile app, uploads will not influence the user's music recommendations in YouTube Music, and uploads stay private.

To view or manage uploaded music, you can tap (in the app) or click "Uploads" in the Albums section of the library. The big bonus here is that uploaded songs can be played in the background, ad-free and offline - even if you're not a YouTube Music Premium subscriber. It's basically the same feature Google Play Music offered, so that's good news for anyone who wants to switch to Google's new music streaming service.

Google is asking users looking to transfer their entire Google Play Music library to "stay tuned" for a seamless way to do so. "Nothing is changing with Google Play Music right now," says the document. "When we do replace Google Play Music with YouTube Music, we'll be sure to give you plenty of advance notice."
Tags: Google Play Music, YouTube Music

This article, "YouTube Music Readies Free Upload Feature, Google Play Music Migration Service Coming" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Published < > Embed
News video: Google removes over 500 Chrome extensions containing malware

Google removes over 500 Chrome extensions containing malware 01:07

 Google has removed hundreds of extensions for their internet browser Chrome after they were found to have malware.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Play it louder!': Woman hilariously dances to rap music [Video]'Play it louder!': Woman hilariously dances to rap music

No noise complaint here! Watch the funny moment a woman at a gas station in Chattanooga, Tennessee, asks a man in the car next to her to turn up his rap music.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:33Published

Woman Sentenced for Stealing From Elkhorn Music Program [Video]Woman Sentenced for Stealing From Elkhorn Music Program

What happened and if she'll pay the money back.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Google Cloud acquires mainframe migration service Cornerstone

Google today announced that it has acquired Cornerstone, a Dutch company that specializes in helping enterprise migrate their legacy workloads from mainframes to...
TechCrunch

YouTube Music explains how its long-overdue cloud locker will work

Earlier this month it came to light that YouTube was finally working on a way to let you upload your own music to its library. Now, that feature is almost good...
engadget Also reported by •9to5Google

Tweets about this

MacRumorsFP

MacRumors Front Page YouTube Music Readies Free Upload Feature, Google Play Music Migration Service Coming https://t.co/P3FYtoCr9v https://t.co/7cXhdXN1XE 38 minutes ago

applerules1000

Alex Erf YouTube Music Readies Free Upload Feature, Google Play Music Migration Service Coming https://t.co/OdiAmzpJd5 4 hours ago

computertechie7

computertechie7 RT @MacRumors: YouTube Music Readies Free Upload Feature, Google Play Music Migration Service Coming https://t.co/QfLIY9lDl0 by @waxeditori… 5 hours ago

geeknewslink

GeekNews.Link YouTube Music Readies Free Upload Feature, Google Play Music Migration Service Coming https://t.co/tugx0MKVv6 via… https://t.co/Beqk8kt0It 6 hours ago

aivanet

AIVAnet #News #Android #Android43 YouTube Music Readies Free Upload Feature, Google Play Music Migration Service Coming https://t.co/4C4JzyA6bd 8 hours ago

ninek4ne

เคนคลุงลุงเคน YouTube Music Readies Free Upload Feature, Google Play Music Migration Service Coming https://t.co/LSckbrWTbK #MacRumors 8 hours ago

mac_daniel_

Daniel's Mac News YouTube Music Readies Free Upload Feature, Google Play Music Migration Service Coming. I Hate Everything. 8 hours ago

EudesRJ

Luiz C. Eudes Corrêa YouTube Music Readies Free Upload Feature, Google Play Music Migration Service Coming https://t.co/IDk4SB7O9m 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.