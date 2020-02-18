Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Director Rian Johnson: Apple Doesn't Let Bad Guys Use iPhones on Camera in Movies

Director Rian Johnson: Apple Doesn't Let Bad Guys Use iPhones on Camera in Movies

MacRumours.com Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
In an interview with Vanity Fair today, Rian Johnson, who directed the popular movie "Knives Out," shared an interesting tidbit about iPhone product placement deals for films. Apple, he says, allows iPhones to be used in movies, but bad guys aren't allowed to have iPhones on camera.
The relevant passage starts at 2:50 into the video
Also another funny thing, I don't know if I should say this or not... Not cause it's like lascivious or something, but because it's going to screw me on the next mystery movie that I write, but forget it, I'll say it. It's very interesting.

Apple... they let you use iPhones in movies but - and this is very pivotal if you're ever watching a mystery movie - bad guys cannot have iPhones on camera.

So oh nooooooo, every single filmmaker that has a bad guy in their movie that's supposed to be a secret wants to murder me right now.

Apple is known for having strict rules about how devices are used, portrayed, and photographed. As part of its guidelines for using Apple trademarks and copyrights, for example, Apple says that Apple products should only be shown "in the best light, in a manner or context that reflects favorably on the Apple products and on Apple Inc."

As pointed out by our forum members, people have in the past pointed out that it's the good guys that use Apple products. When "24" was on TV, Wired wrote about a fan theory that the good guys use Macs while the bad guys use PCs, which turned out to be accurate.

Given this information from Johnson, who is a well-respected director, many people may be watching movies with a much keener eye on the devices that actors and actresses are using to suss out hidden details.This article, "Director Rian Johnson: Apple Doesn't Let Bad Guys Use iPhones on Camera in Movies" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Vanity Fair - Published < > Embed
News video: Director Rian Johnson Breaks Down a Scene from 'Knives Out'

Director Rian Johnson Breaks Down a Scene from 'Knives Out' 23:03

 'Knives Out' director Rian Johnson takes us through the scene where Harlan Thrombey's dysfunctional family comes together before reading the crime novelist's will. Johnson explains all of the different quirks Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, and the rest of the cast...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Adorable groundhog babies share apple slices in the sunshine [Video]Adorable groundhog babies share apple slices in the sunshine

We have all seen groundhogs at some point or another, at least in North America. Although it is likely that we have actually called them "gophers", a close relative of the groundhog, the names are..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:05Published

Top 10 Anime Villains With The Dumbest Weaknesses (ft. Todd Haberkorn) [Video]Top 10 Anime Villains With The Dumbest Weaknesses (ft. Todd Haberkorn)

These anime bad guys had some seriously stupid weak points! Join famed super-villain Todd Haberkorn as he counts down the antagonists found in these hit series.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Star Wars' director Rian Johnson says Apple won't let bad guys in movies use iPhones

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and "Knives Out" writer/director Rian Johnson has revealed that movie villains generally won't be spotted using iPhones -- because...
AppleInsider

Rian Johnson: Apple won’t let movie villains use iPhones on camera

Product placement in Hollywood has existed almost since the advent of movies themselves, so by now we're all fairly immune to seeing glaringly obvious logos and...
engadget


Tweets about this

blurryfoto

Blurr 'Star Wars' director Rian Johnson says Apple won't let bad guys in movies use iPhones. Hey Rian if we are using iP… https://t.co/FqmPr10ew3 36 seconds ago

BarretBlake

Barret Blake Hahahahahahahaha hahaha.... Director Rian Johnson: Apple Doesn't Let Bad Guys Use iPhones on Camera in Movies… https://t.co/c8ROmZaGw7 50 seconds ago

TomSavageMusic

Tom Savage Music Director Rian Johnson: Apple Doesn't Let Bad Guys Use iPhones on Camera in Movies https://t.co/ap5Jyk60Bd 1 minute ago

micha

Michael | Förtsch RT @MacRumors: Director Rian Johnson: Apple Doesn’t Let Bad Guys Use iPhones on Camera in Movies https://t.co/FoFg8l09fO by @julipuli https… 2 minutes ago

Kev_McElroy

Kevin McElroy 🇮🇪 🇪🇺 Director Rian Johnson: Apple Doesn't Let Bad Guys Use iPhones on Camera in Movies | “Apple... they let you use iPho… https://t.co/OxUxWE6cDS 2 minutes ago

rascalgas

RG3 “Apple, they let you use iPhones in movies but, and this is very pivotal if you're ever watching a mystery movie, b… https://t.co/4bmRWhftLe 3 minutes ago

joeymanuguid

Joe Manuguid RT @iPhoneinCanada: ‘Knives Out’ Director Rian Johnson: Apple Doesn’t Let Bad Guys Use iPhones in Movies https://t.co/BSNl3OFdIH https://t.… 4 minutes ago

Lamhfada

Fine Gael & Fianna Fail Delenda Est RT @WhatTheBit: "Knives Out and The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson has said that Apple won’t let the bad guys in movies use iPhones." $AA… 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.