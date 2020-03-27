Global  

Kaspersky appoints new Channel Head to strengthen operations in the South Asia region

CRN Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Read Article Sachin Relwani is appointed as the new Channel Head of Kaspersky in March who will be looking over the South Asia Region covering India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives. Sachin is expected to overlook and strengthen the channel partners’ network, distribution and the vendor community in the South Asia region. Sachin […]

The post Kaspersky appoints new Channel Head to strengthen operations in the South Asia region appeared first on CRN - India.
0
shares
 
