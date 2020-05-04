Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Jon Prosser: Apple to Announce 13-Inch MacBook Pro Refresh Today

Jon Prosser: Apple to Announce 13-Inch MacBook Pro Refresh Today

MacRumours.com Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Apple today will announce a refresh of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, according to Jon Prosser of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech. Rumors have suggested that the new model could be a 14-inch MacBook Pro with slightly slimmer bezels around the display, in line with the 16-inch MacBook Pro replacing the 15-inch model last year.
The new 13-inch or 14-inch MacBook Pro is also expected to feature faster 9th-generation or 10th-generation Intel Core processor options, increased RAM and storage options, and a more reliable Magic Keyboard with scissor switch keys.

Prosser accurately leaked the April 15 launch date of the new iPhone SE.


Incoming.

Today’s the day. 🤫https://t.co/UKH1KfUFMK https://t.co/HDBWKRRpTj

— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 4, 2020

Related Roundup: MacBook Pro
Tag: Jon Prosser
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Pro (Caution)

This article, "Jon Prosser: Apple to Announce 13-Inch MacBook Pro Refresh Today" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple MacBook Air (2020) Review | The Perfect Entry-Level Mac [Video]

Apple MacBook Air (2020) Review | The Perfect Entry-Level Mac

The MacBook Air is important. It’s the entry point in the Mac lineup. It’s the college laptop, the freelancer’s companion, and a favorite of every Mac fan on a budget. It’s also where many..

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 07:02Published
Apple Releases New iPad Pro [Video]

Apple Releases New iPad Pro

Apple Releases New iPad Pro

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

13-inch MacBook Pro refresh reportedly launching today

Apple is rumored to launch a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro today, according to YouTuber and leaker Jon Prosser. more… The post 13-inch MacBook Pro...
9to5Mac

Apple announces new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard

Apple announces new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic KeyboardSooner than most expected, Apple has announced a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with a Magic Keyboard. It features Intel 10th-Gen processors and starts at $1,299. In...
The Verge

You Might Like


Tweets about this