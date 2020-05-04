Jon Prosser: Apple to Announce 13-Inch MacBook Pro Refresh Today

Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Apple today will announce a refresh of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, according to Jon Prosser of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech. Rumors have suggested that the new model could be a 14-inch MacBook Pro with slightly slimmer bezels around the display, in line with the 16-inch MacBook Pro replacing the 15-inch model last year.

The new 13-inch or 14-inch MacBook Pro is also expected to feature faster 9th-generation or 10th-generation Intel Core processor options, increased RAM and storage options, and a more reliable Magic Keyboard with scissor switch keys.



Prosser accurately leaked the April 15 launch date of the new iPhone SE.





