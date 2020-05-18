Reliance announces General Atlantic’s Rs 6598 crores funding to Jio

Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Read Article Reliance Industries has announced US fund General Atlantic will invest Rs. 6,598 crores ($870 million) in Jio Platforms, a fourth deal that takes investment in its digital unit to over $8 billion in less than a month. General Atlantic will pick up a 1.34 percent stake in Jio Platforms which includes movies, music […]



