Reliance announces General Atlantic’s Rs 6598 crores funding to Jio

CRN Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Read Article Reliance Industries has announced US fund General Atlantic will invest Rs. 6,598 crores ($870 million) in Jio Platforms, a fourth deal that takes investment in its digital unit to over $8 billion in less than a month. General Atlantic will pick up a 1.34 percent stake in Jio Platforms which includes movies, music […]

The post Reliance announces General Atlantic’s Rs 6598 crores funding to Jio appeared first on CRN - India.
