Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wipro appoints Thierry Delaporte as CEO & Managing Director

CRN Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Read Article Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, announced the appointment of Thierry Delaporte as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company, effective July 6, 2020. Until recently, Thierry Delaporte was the Chief Operating Officer of Capgemini Group and a member of its Group Executive […]

The post Wipro appoints Thierry Delaporte as CEO & Managing Director appeared first on CRN - India.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Wipro appoints Thierry Delaporte as CEO, Managing Director

In January this year, the company had said its CEO and Managing Director Abidali Z Neemuchwala had decided to step down from the company. Abidali Neemuchwala...
Zee News

Wipro appoints Thierry Delaporte as new CEO and MD

Wipro's 3-month old leader hunt comes to an end
Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bsindia

Business Standard Shares of Wipro gained over 1% on #BSE after it announced Thierry Delaporte as the new CEO and MD of the company, r… https://t.co/Br3X4RVlcj 1 minute ago

svdaily99

Silicon Valley Daily Wipro Appoints Thierry Delaporte as CEO & Managing Director - https://t.co/VwxnuIY2nn 1 minute ago

VisualStockRSRC

Stocks News&Markets $WIT - Wipro Appoints Thierry Delaporte as CEO & Managing Director https://t.co/qf6EIPtud8 3 minutes ago

newsfilterio

Investor News Wipro Appoints Thierry Delaporte as CEO & Managing Director $WIT https://t.co/ovZ7EvAw52 3 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Wipro appoints Thierry Delaporte as CEO and Managing Director https://t.co/ssPXPofaYL 4 minutes ago

kirasambre777

ᴠᴇᴅᴀɴᴛʜ ᴋɪʀᴀsᴀᴍʙʀᴇ RT @Nigel__DSouza: 2 of India's largest IT services cos run by Capgemini veterans! 💻⌨️ a) WIPRO Appoints Thierry Delaporte As CEO & MD w.e… 5 minutes ago

Nigel__DSouza

Nigel D'Souza 2 of India's largest IT services cos run by Capgemini veterans! 💻⌨️ a) WIPRO Appoints Thierry Delaporte As CEO & M… https://t.co/aaPW2IZ24c 11 minutes ago

srinivas2112

Srini RT @darshanvmehta1: Wipro appoints Thierry Delaporte as CEO & Managing Director Thierry Delaporte was the Chief Operating Officer of Capge… 23 minutes ago