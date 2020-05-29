Wipro appoints Thierry Delaporte as CEO & Managing Director

Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Read Article Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, announced the appointment of Thierry Delaporte as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company, effective July 6, 2020. Until recently, Thierry Delaporte was the Chief Operating Officer of Capgemini Group and a member of its Group Executive […]



