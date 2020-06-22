Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australia hit by massive cyber attack, Chinese hackers suspected

CRN Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Read Article A massive cyber attack hit Australian Government and businesses last week which is reported to be handiwork of a nation-state backed hacking group and China is top on the suspect list, the media reported. In an urgent press conference in Canberra, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the ongoing, large-scale hack was being executed […]

The post Australia hit by massive cyber attack, Chinese hackers suspected appeared first on CRN - India.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Australia targeted by state-based cyber attacks

Australia targeted by state-based cyber attacks 00:45

 Australia is under increasing cyber attack from a “sophisticated state-based cyber actor”, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said. He would not name the state responsible, and said he made the threat public to raise awareness.

Related videos from verified sources

9 Million Customers’ Data Accessed in Cyber Attack on EasyJet [Video]

9 Million Customers’ Data Accessed in Cyber Attack on EasyJet

EasyJet airlines says a major hack saw roughly nine million customers’ data accessed. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:52Published
9 million easyJet passengers have travel details exposed in cyber attack [Video]

9 million easyJet passengers have travel details exposed in cyber attack

Nine million easyJet passengers have had their travel details accessed by hackers, the airline has announced. The Luton-based carrier said the figure includes 2,208 customers who had their credit card..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published

Tweets about this