Australia hit by massive cyber attack, Chinese hackers suspected
Monday, 22 June 2020 () Read Article A massive cyber attack hit Australian Government and businesses last week which is reported to be handiwork of a nation-state backed hacking group and China is top on the suspect list, the media reported. In an urgent press conference in Canberra, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the ongoing, large-scale hack was being executed […]
Australia is under increasing cyber attack from a “sophisticated state-based cyber actor”, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said. He would not name the state responsible, and said he made the threat public to raise awareness.
