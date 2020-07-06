Global  

Online searches drop for Tik ToK, WeChat, ShareIT as India bans Chinese apps

CRN Monday, 6 July 2020
Read Article The Indian government’s decision to ban 59 Chinese owned apps has impacted online searches for those apps. A study found that on the June 29, the day the ban was imposed there was a 229 percent increase in the number of searches for Tik Tok and a 255 percent increase in the number […]

The post Online searches drop for Tik ToK, WeChat, ShareIT as India bans Chinese apps appeared first on CRN - India.
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: ‘Dependence on foreign apps must stop’: RS Prasad on Chinese apps ban

‘Dependence on foreign apps must stop’: RS Prasad on Chinese apps ban 02:31

 Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the ban on Chinese apps is a great opportunity for India to develop its own apps. Prasad said the dependence on foreign apps must stop. This comes after the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, Shareit etc. The banning of apps came in wake...

