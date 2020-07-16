Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

iOS 14: How to Send an Audio Message Using Siri

MacRumours.com Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
In iOS 14, Apple pared down the Siri interface so that it no longer takes over the whole of your iPhone's screen when you issue a voice command or query. Instead, a small ‌Siri‌ orb pops up at the bottom of the screen without obscuring what you're looking at.
It's not just the interface that's been improved, though. ‌Siri‌ also picked up several new features, one of which is the ability to record and send audio messages to contacts.

When you send an audio message using the audio interface in the Messages app, the record audio option only appears when the intended recipient is an iMessage user. But ‌Siri‌ can also send audio messages to Android phones. The following steps show you how it's done.
1. Invoke ‌Siri‌ on your ‌iPhone‌ or iPad with the usual "*Hey ‌Siri‌*" voice command or through a physical button.3. Now say "*Send an audio message to [contact's name].*" (If ‌Siri‌ is unsure which contact you're referring to, it will ask you to choose one from a selection displayed on the screen.)5. After ‌Siri‌ responds with "OK, recording," say whatever it is you want to include in the audio message. ‌Siri‌ will transcribe your speech in real time at the bottom of the screen to show that it can hear you clearly, and there doesn't appear to be a limit to how long you can record for.7. To end the audio message, simply stop speaking for a few seconds, and ‌Siri‌ will recognized that you're finished.9. When you're done, ‌Siri‌ displays the waveform of the recording on the screen along with options to *Send*, *Cancel*, and a play button to play it back to yourself. At this point, ‌Siri‌ is still activated, so if you want you can just ask to play it back, re-record the message, cancel, or send.
If you open the Messages app, you should see the recording show up in a conversation thread, indicating it's been sent.

Note that audio messages are automatically deleted after a couple of minutes unless they're saved, but you can change this default behavior and keep them permanently: In the *Settings* app, select *Messages -> Expire -> Never*.

For more details on ‌iOS 14‌'s new compact interface and communication features, be sure to check out our iOS 14 roundup.
Related Roundups: iOS 14, iPadOS 14

This article, "iOS 14: How to Send an Audio Message Using Siri" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

silver_stacker

SILVERSTACKER uk #KBF #KHF @Jimcorrsays Jim.. Can I contact you some way I can send you an audio message I recieved on WhatsApp regarding wha… https://t.co/tIBorDwhlr 44 seconds ago

osxalmur

khaled almur RT @MacRumors: iOS 14: How to Send an Audio Message Using Siri https://t.co/qBNHsRRsdF by @waxeditorial https://t.co/T4Ft0TnQT4 3 minutes ago

IT_securitynews

IT Security News - www.itsecuritynews.info iOS 14: How to Send an Audio Message Using Siri https://t.co/ATXCWtZiPJ 14 minutes ago

dukwurhs

val♥ RT @lemondropandrea: My cousin can’t open her eyes/see so I had to send her an audio message telling her how little caesars now has cheese… 29 minutes ago

AppleSite_

Apple Site iOS 14: How to Send an Audio Message Using Siri https://t.co/acpGFFbd3H https://t.co/XbOZSeOnOb 31 minutes ago

mac_daniel_

Daniel's Mac News iOS 14: How to Send an Audio Message Using Siri. I Hate Everything. 34 minutes ago

ayersdomm

Dominic Ayers RT @iPhone_News: iOS 14: How to Send an Audio Message Using Siri https://t.co/tpax97WIEh 37 minutes ago

nffur

𝓝 ask her to send an audio message. there’s your answer https://t.co/SmFF4xHcDx 43 minutes ago