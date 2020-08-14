Global  
 

'Apple One' bundle, 'iPhone 12' and iPad rumors, plus more on the AppleInsider podcast

AppleInsider Friday, 14 August 2020
New leaks point to an early September release of new iPads and the next Apple Watch, "iPhone 12" event possibly coming October, the potential US ban on TikTok now includes WeChat, Tim Cook is profiled by The Wall Street Journal, and Microsoft announces the Surface Duo.

Recent tweets from known leaker Jon Prosser point to a press release announcement of new iPads and the next "Apple Watch Series 6" the week of Sep. 7. The upcoming iPhone 12' would then receive a full event announcement in October with Pro models delayed until November.Alongside the hardware release rumors, the services bundle that Bloomberg is claiming to be titled "Apple One", may be announced this fall. This bundle program would allow Apple users to pay one amount per month and gain access to multiple services such as Apple TV+, iCloud Storage, Apple Music, Apple News+, and more.

