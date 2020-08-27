Rumors Persist About Apple Selling iPhone 12 Models Without a Charger or EarPods in the Box Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

Apple has decided to sell its upcoming iPhone 12 models without a few accessories such as a power adapter and wired EarPods, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, corroborating a widespread rumor.

TrendForce notes that iPhone 12 models will be more expensive for Apple to manufacture due to 5G support, so removing these accessories from the box will be one way that the company reduces costs. In turn, Apple plans to introduce a new 20W fast charger for iPhone 12 models that will be sold separately, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



Kuo said that the iPhone 12 lineup will have similar pricing as the iPhone 11 lineup, which includes the iPhone 11 starting at $699, the iPhone 11 Pro starting at $999, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max starting at $1,099 in the United States.



Apple would likely tout the environmental benefits of shipping iPhone 12 models without a charger or EarPods, as such a move could result in slimmer packaging, less waste, and reduced emissions from both manufacturing and transportation. From a business perspective, the move would likely also increase AirPods sales.



Apple does still plan to include a Lightning to USB-C cable in the box with its upcoming iPhones, according to Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis.



While new iPhones usually begin shipping in late September, Apple recently indicated that supply will be available "a few weeks later" this year. According to leaker Jon Prosser, Apple plans to introduce new Apple Watch and iPad models via press release in September, followed by new iPhones at a (presumably virtual) event in October.



