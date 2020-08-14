Global  
 

Apple registers AppleOriginalProductions domain name, no website yet

AppleInsider Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
The domain AppleOriginalProductions.com has been registered to Apple but does not launch any website. it's not the first time Apple has registered domains, even if it never plans to use them directly, but it is a sign of the company's focus.

Apple TV+
The latest domain purchased by Apple seems to be for its Apple TV+ productions, but as yet does not point to any site or redirect. Apple has been pushing for more original content lately to improve its streaming service, so a dedicated domain could make sense.

