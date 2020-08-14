|
Apple registers AppleOriginalProductions domain name, no website yet
The domain AppleOriginalProductions.com has been registered to Apple but does not launch any website. it's not the first time Apple has registered domains, even if it never plans to use them directly, but it is a sign of the company's focus.
Apple TV+
The latest domain purchased by Apple seems to be for its Apple TV+ productions, but as yet does not point to any site or redirect. Apple has been pushing for more original content lately to improve its streaming service, so a dedicated domain could make sense.
