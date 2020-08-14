Apple registers AppleOriginalProductions domain name, no website yet Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The domain AppleOriginalProductions.com has been registered to Apple but does not launch any website. it's not the first time Apple has registered domains, even if it never plans to use them directly, but it is a sign of the company's focus.



Apple TV+

The latest domain purchased by Apple seems to be for its Apple TV+ productions, but as yet does not point to any site or redirect. Apple has been pushing for more original content lately to improve its streaming service, so a dedicated domain could make sense.



Read more... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nashville man unknowingly sells website domain to the newly named Washington Football Team



A Nashville man unknowingly sold the website domain name to the Washington Football Team last week. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:06 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this