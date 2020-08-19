Apple Donating to Wildfire Relief Efforts in California Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )





Fire season in California kicked off earlier this week when a





To our employees, friends and neighbors affected by the heatwave and expanding fires across CA, please stay safe and listen to local evacuation orders. Apple will be donating to local wildfire relief efforts.



— ‌Tim Cook‌ (@tim_cook) August 19, 2020Amid the fires, California is also battling an ongoing heat wave that has seen high temperatures and low humidity, conditions that contribute to fire spread. Many Californians in the Bay Area have been forced to evacuate their homes and air quality near Apple's headquarters in Cupertino has been affected by the fires.



California regularly experiences fires between August and November due to high winds and dry conditions. Apple has previously donated to wildfire relief efforts in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

