TSMC Details Potential iPhone 12 A14 Performance and Upcoming 3nm Process Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Apple chipmaker TSMC has set out the potential performance and power efficiency of the upcoming iPhone 12's A14 chip, according to a report by AnandTech.



The ‌iPhone 12‌ is expected to contain an A14 chip, based on TSMC's smaller 5nm manufacturing process. The iPhone 11's A13 chip used a 7nm process by comparison.



Manufacturing chips using this smaller process offers a number of advantages, including a reduction in power consumption of up to 30 percent, and up to 15 percent increased performance. This indicates what kind of improvements may come to the A14 chip in the ‌iPhone 12‌.



There is a tradeoff when selecting one or the other, but Apple tends to prioritize performance improvements over power consumption. When reducing the size of the manufacturing process, power consumption and performance improvements face a slight reduction.



Last year, TSMC announced a $25 billion investment in the new 5nm node technology in a bid to remain the exclusive supplier of Apple's processors. TSMC has reportedly been in mass production of chips using the 5nm process for several months now, and the process is also expected to be used for Apple Silicon chips coming to the Mac before the end of this year.



In addition to the 5nm process for 2020, TSMC outlined its plans for a 3nm process coming in late 2022. This would likely be used for a potential A16 chip and other future ‌Apple Silicon‌ if the company follows previous years, but it is understandably difficult to speculate on Apple's manufacturing plans so far ahead. The 3nm process yields similar 30 percent and 15 percent power consumption and performance improvements over the 5nm process.



It is worth noting that regardless of the performance of TSMC's chips, Apple usually optimizes its software for further performance improvements. It is also possible that Apple could significantly prioritize power consumption over performance for improved battery life. These decisions belong to Apple regardless of TSMC's manufacturing process, making the exact behavior of the A14 chip somewhat uncertain until official announcement.



Tags: TSMC, Apple Silicon, iPhone 12



This article, "TSMC Details Potential iPhone 12 A14 Performance and Upcoming 3nm Process" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Apple iPhone 12 series may have smaller batteries compared to iPhone 11



US tech giant Apple is reportedly gearing up to unveil its next-generation iPhone 12 series in September and the smartphones are expected to be available for sale in October. The latest leak reportedly.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:20 Published on July 15, 2020

Tweets about this arashichang TSMC Details Potential iPhone 12 A14 Performance and Upcoming 3nm Process https://t.co/0HbFIZXn75 3 minutes ago Markus Müller RT @MacRumors: TSMC Details Potential iPhone 12 A14 Performance and Upcoming 3nm Process https://t.co/tR2AFHtV0D by @hartleycharlton https:… 5 minutes ago MacRumors Front Page TSMC Details Potential iPhone 12 A14 Performance and Upcoming 3nm Process https://t.co/pqeRddXrNQ https://t.co/WI1C34P0UG 6 minutes ago Mobile Appz TSMC Details Potential iPhone 12 A14 Performance and Upcoming 3nm Process - News from MacRumors https://t.co/jioMYNt0a8 9 minutes ago onlinesitestore TSMC Details Potential iPhone 12 A14 Performance and Upcoming 3nm Process https://t.co/XGc9huY9RH https://t.co/SR9UhChNAZ 9 minutes ago The Technofile TSMC Details Potential iPhone 12 A14 Performance and Upcoming 3nm Process https://t.co/TDP1pVVn6Z https://t.co/rvodp0FnVL 9 minutes ago 🇨🇦 Steph Molliex  TSMC Details Potential iPhone 12 A14 Performance and Upcoming 3nm Process https://t.co/CMsYmR3k2G https://t.co/PEAgVV1Ivc 15 minutes ago MacRumors.com TSMC Details Potential iPhone 12 A14 Performance and Upcoming 3nm Process https://t.co/tR2AFHtV0D by… https://t.co/xVz2gdLgyL 16 minutes ago

