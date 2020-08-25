Global  
 

TSMC indicates potential iPhone 12 performance and power efficiency improvements

9to5Mac Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Apple A-series chipmaker TSMC has given an indication of the potential iPhone 12 performance and power efficiency improvements we might see from this year’s flagship phones.

The A14 chip in the iPhone 12 is expected to be based on a 5nm process, compared to the 7nm process used in the A13 chip which powers the iPhone 11. We’ve previously seen estimates of the impact of the smaller process, but TSMC has now touted its own numbers …

