Microsoft Office 365 for Mac: Get Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and others in App Store

For Apple enthusiasts who want to use Microsoft’s Office software on a Mac, iPad, or iPhone, you can easily download the full Office 365 bundle, or any of its individual apps, from the Mac App Store. The Office 365 bundle includes six apps: Excel, PowerPoint, OneDrive, OneNote, Outlook, and Word, each of which can also be downloaded individually. There is a free one-month trial for Office 365, after which the subscription is $69.99 a year, or $6.99 a month. If you already have an Office 365 subscription, you can use it here. As part of the subscription software updates are applied automatically as they’re rolled out.



Here are direct links to the apps in the Mac App Store.



