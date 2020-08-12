Global  
 

Microsoft just had a reorg that affects its Azure, Windows, and Surface teams — here are the 22 power players running its Windows and cloud software businesses (MSFT)

Business Insider Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Microsoft just had a reorg that affects its Azure, Windows, and Surface teams — here are the 22 power players running its Windows and cloud software businesses (MSFT)· As part of a reorg, Microsoft just moved a team from its Azure cloud business into the organization responsible for Windows, Surface devices, and Microsoft 365.
· Microsoft 365 is the bundle of business applications that includes the Office 365 productivity suite, collaboration tools like OneDrive and SharePoint, the...
