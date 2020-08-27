Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How to use Robinhood to buy AAPL before or after the split

AppleInsider Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Apple's upcoming four-for-one stock split will make its shares much more affordable for users, and if you're looking for a free and easy way to pick up AAPL stock, Robinhood is a good bet.

Robinhood's premise is to make stock trading easy and basically free.
The four-for-one stock split means each AAPL share will be worth one-fourth of its amount (all things being equal). AAPL investors who hold a share will receive three additional shares. The split, which will take place on Aug. 31, 2020, also means Apple investors can buy shares of the company at a much more affordable price.

Read more...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

realWhatStocks

WhatStocks Find new investment ideas easily with WhatStocks Find Stocks like never before now on iOS link in bio #Robinhood… https://t.co/kgNtjBF5eY 3 hours ago

landonjhaller

Landon Watching everyone on Twitter get mad that they can’t buy $AAPL and $TSLA because of high volume on all trading plat… https://t.co/G1pgqZtGzq 6 hours ago

Cullen_p29

Cullen Crocker Niceeee $aapl running before robinhood decides to let my order go through FUCK YOU @RobinhoodApp 7 hours ago

applestreem

Apple Streem How to use Robinhood to buy AAPL before or after the split https://t.co/5M9tojbZaK https://t.co/Iv3vP5O14r 3 days ago

hamacasoft

HamacaSoft  How to use Robinhood to buy AAPL before or after the split https://t.co/5hxTTSJJ6P 3 days ago

Kleeblatt1977

Marco Herrmann How to use Robinhood to buy AAPL before or after the split https://t.co/1SYAi9Yoly 3 days ago

IIntmrw

investIntmrw Almost 25k before September. Well above my goal. Keep on grinding. #RobinHood #RobinhoodTraders #stocks… https://t.co/VJMdlE6Qib 3 days ago

jimpeppers

\\ chini @NataliePace @c_labrinos @robinhood Now there’s robinhood. So yes, buy $aapl before close. https://t.co/MbXHdeijZy 3 days ago