How to use Robinhood to buy AAPL before or after the split
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Apple's upcoming four-for-one stock split will make its shares much more affordable for users, and if you're looking for a free and easy way to pick up AAPL stock, Robinhood is a good bet.
Robinhood's premise is to make stock trading easy and basically free.
The four-for-one stock split means each AAPL share will be worth one-fourth of its amount (all things being equal). AAPL investors who hold a share will receive three additional shares. The split, which will take place on Aug. 31, 2020, also means Apple investors can buy shares of the company at a much more affordable price.
