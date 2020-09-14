Global  
 

'Apple Watch Series 6,' 'iPad Air 4' to feature in Tuesday's event without 'iPhone 12'

AppleInsider Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Tuesday's "Time Flies" event will feature the "Apple Watch Series 6" and a new "iPad Air," sources of Bloomberg claim, but Apple apparently won't be showing off the "iPhone 12" until October.

The Apple Watch Series 5
Rumors have suggested the annual September special event will center around some of Apple's products, with the "iPhone 12" being held back for a later second event. According to one report, that seems to be the case for the imminent event.

Related news from verified sources

Leaker maintains Apple Watch Series 6, iPad Air to be announced on Tuesday

 Prolific leaker Jon Prosser in a tweet on Monday said his sources are adamant that Apple will announce next-generation Apple Watch and iPad Air models on...
AppleInsider

Bloomberg: Apple Watch Series 6 With SpO2 Tracking and All-Screen iPad Air Coming at 'Time Flies' Event, Apple Silicon Macs by November

 Apple is set to host a virtual event on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, and ahead of time, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has outlined his expectations for new product...
MacRumours.com

What to Expect From Apple's September 15 Event: New Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad Air

 Apple is holding a digital-only fall event on Tuesday, September 15, but this year's event may be different from other September events we've had in the past...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •SoftpediaMacworldThe VergeUSATODAY.com

