'Apple Watch Series 6,' 'iPad Air 4' to feature in Tuesday's event without 'iPhone 12' Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Tuesday's "Time Flies" event will feature the "Apple Watch Series 6" and a new "iPad Air," sources of Bloomberg claim, but Apple apparently won't be showing off the "iPhone 12" until October.



The Apple Watch Series 5

Rumors have suggested the annual September special event will center around some of Apple's products, with the "iPhone 12" being held back for a later second event. According to one report, that seems to be the case for the imminent event.



