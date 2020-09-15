Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple Store goes down ahead of Apple Watch & iPad 'Time Flies' event

AppleInsider Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Apple has taken the online Apple Store down, a move that typically preempts new product launches and other major updates, hours ahead of Tuesday's "Time Flies" special event.

The Apple Store's 'Be Right Back' message.
At approximately 7am eastern time, Apple took down its online store, preventing customers from making purchases. Instead, visitors to the store are greeted by a black screen featuring an animated Apple logo and the text "Be right back. We're making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon."

Read more...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Apple Boosting Chinese Production Of Watch And iPad

Apple Boosting Chinese Production Of Watch And iPad 00:26

 Apple Boosting Chinese Production Of Watch And iPad

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apples’s IDFA Change Could Drive CTV Advertising, MMA’s Greg Stuart [Video]

Apples’s IDFA Change Could Drive CTV Advertising, MMA’s Greg Stuart

Apple is tearing up the fabric of ad targeting on iOS devices in pursuit of consumer privacy enhancement - but a majority of marketers are scratching their heads and may move from iPhone to Android...

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:43Published
Apple Launching Online Store In India [Video]

Apple Launching Online Store In India

Apple Launching Online Store In India

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:33Published
Apple to launch its first online store in India on September 23rd | Oneindia News [Video]

Apple to launch its first online store in India on September 23rd | Oneindia News

American technology giant Apple’s first online retail channel in India will go live on September 23. This is the first time the company is opening a first party retail channel in the country. So far,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple will release iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 on September 16th

Apple will release iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 on September 16th Apple’s next major software upgrades for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV are almost ready. At today’s “Time Flies” event, the company...
The Verge

Rumor Report Card: Assessing the Accuracy of Leaks After Apple's Event

 Apple hosted its virtual "Time Flies" event this week, where it introduced four new products, including the Apple Watch Series 6, lower-cost Apple Watch SE, a...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •AppleInsider

Apple’s new eighth-gen iPad and the latest Apple Watches are available today

Apple’s new eighth-gen iPad and the latest Apple Watches are available today Apple Apple has launched three new products today, following their announcement just a few days ago at the company’s “Time Flies” event. You can now...
The Verge


Tweets about this