Apple Store goes down ahead of Apple Watch & iPad 'Time Flies' event Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Apple has taken the online Apple Store down, a move that typically preempts new product launches and other major updates, hours ahead of Tuesday's "Time Flies" special event.



The Apple Store's 'Be Right Back' message.

At approximately 7am eastern time, Apple took down its online store, preventing customers from making purchases. Instead, visitors to the store are greeted by a black screen featuring an animated Apple logo and the text "Be right back. We're making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon."



