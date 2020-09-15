Apple Store goes down ahead of Apple Watch & iPad 'Time Flies' event
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 () Apple has taken the online Apple Store down, a move that typically preempts new product launches and other major updates, hours ahead of Tuesday's "Time Flies" special event.
The Apple Store's 'Be Right Back' message.
At approximately 7am eastern time, Apple took down its online store, preventing customers from making purchases. Instead, visitors to the store are greeted by a black screen featuring an animated Apple logo and the text "Be right back. We're making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon."
American technology giant Apple’s first online retail channel in India will go live on September 23. This is the first time the company is opening a first party retail channel in the country. So far,..
Apple hosted its virtual "Time Flies" event this week, where it introduced four new products, including the Apple Watch Series 6, lower-cost Apple Watch SE, a... MacRumours.com Also reported by •AppleInsider